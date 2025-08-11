14:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Holders of Kyrgyz diplomatic passports to be exempt from visas to Slovakia

Ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports will be considered by deputies after the end of the summer recess. The document has been submitted to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

It stipulates that citizens who are holders of diplomatic and service passports of the two countries will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit through their territories for a period not exceeding 90 days within a 180-day period.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the approval of the agreement will create favorable conditions for the development of business mobility and simplify the movement of citizens who hold diplomatic and service passports in the territories of the Kyrgyz Republic and Slovakia.

This document was signed during the official visit of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanár, to Bishkek in April 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/339164/
views: 138
Print
Related
Visa-free regime for diplomatic passports holders from Kyrgyzstan, Oman approved
Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports
Slovakia interested in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Kyrgyzstanis are invited to work in Slovakia
Kyrgyzstan signs agreement with 5 countries on abolition of visas for diplomats
Visa-free regime with Thailand for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for six Gulf countries
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Slovakia
Popular
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Earthquake registered in Osh city Earthquake registered in Osh city
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
11 August, Monday
13:17
Holders of Kyrgyz diplomatic passports to be exempt from visas to Slovakia Holders of Kyrgyz diplomatic passports to be exempt fro...
13:11
Organizer of road blocking in Kok-Zhar detained
12:59
Total volume of remittances from Kyrgyzstan to China increases by 45.2 percent
12:55
Over 2,000 undocumented individuals granted Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship in 2025
12:42
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece