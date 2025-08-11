Holders of Kyrgyz diplomatic passports to be exempt from visas to Slovakia

Ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports will be considered by deputies after the end of the summer recess. The document has been submitted to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

It stipulates that citizens who are holders of diplomatic and service passports of the two countries will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit through their territories for a period not exceeding 90 days within a 180-day period.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the approval of the agreement will create favorable conditions for the development of business mobility and simplify the movement of citizens who hold diplomatic and service passports in the territories of the Kyrgyz Republic and Slovakia.

This document was signed during the official visit of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanár, to Bishkek in April 2025.