Longer stays and visa-free entry: Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreigners

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the resolution establishing the rules for the stay of foreign citizens in Kyrgyzstan. The decision aims to streamline migration regulations.

According to the updated document, the permitted length of stay is now clearly differentiated based on citizenship and the purpose of entry. Foreigners entering Kyrgyzstan with a visa or residence permit may stay in the country for the duration of these documents.

Citizens of Eurasian Economic Union member states (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia) may stay in Kyrgyzstan without additional documents for up to 90 days within each 180-day period from the date of entry.

For citizens of certain countries listed in the annex to the resolution, a visa-free stay of up to 30 days within each 60-day period is allowed, unless otherwise specified by international agreements. For Uzbek citizens, the visa-free period is up to 60 days within a 120-day period.

Special conditions apply to citizens of Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Mongolia—they may stay in Kyrgyzstan without a visa for up to 90 days within each 180-day period.

Citizens of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain may stay in the country visa-free for up to 180 days within each 360-day period, unless otherwise provided by international agreements.

The resolution also introduces a unilateral visa-free regime of up to 60 days for holders of United Nations passports (United Nations Laissez-Passer). At the same time, one entry in the list of countries in the annex has been removed.

The resolution comes into force on the day of its official publication.
