Agreement with Benelux countries on visa-free travel for diplomats approved

On March 12, the Zhogorku Kenesh adopted in three readings a bill ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Benelux countries on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports. The agreement was signed on June 18, 2025, in Brussels.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev, the document provides for the ratification of an agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Benelux countries—Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg—on visa exemption for holders of valid diplomatic and service (official) passports.

According to the agreement, holders of such passports will be able to enter the Benelux countries and Kyrgyzstan without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

As noted, the document aims to create favorable conditions for business and diplomatic mobility, as well as to simplify the movement of citizens holding diplomatic and service passports.