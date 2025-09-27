15:37
Kyrgyzstan and Oman to abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports

Kyrgyzstan and Oman signed an agreement to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev and Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The main outcome of the talks was the signing of an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Oman on mutual visa waivers for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports, the press release says.

This decision paves the way for simplifying diplomatic and official contacts, strengthening political dialogue, and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations and interaction within international organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/345154/
views: 76
