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Visa-free travel introduced for diplomats from Kyrgyzstan and Oman

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement with the government of Oman. The document waives visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The agreements reached enshrine the right to visa-free entry, exit, and transit for holders of diplomatic and service passports from Kyrgyzstan and Oman. They can now stay in the host country without visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The agreement was signed in New York in September 2025. The adoption of the law will simplify official travel and increase business mobility between the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/369660/
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