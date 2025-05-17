Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

During the call, Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health, well-being, and further success in his state activities for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev turns 72 today, May 17.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the allied relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, highlighting the high level of bilateral cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.