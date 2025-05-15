16:16
Number of objects damaged by earthquake in Naryn region increases

A total of 116 houses and social infrastructure facilities have sustained cracks as a result of the recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Among the damaged facilities are three schools, a cultural center, a kindergarten, a library, and a store.

Earlier reports indicated damage to 99 objects. The Civil Protection Commission continues to inspect buildings in the affected settlements, and the number of damaged objects may increase further.

Two earthquakes were registered in Naryn region on May 12 — one with a magnitude of 4.0, followed by a stronger one of magnitude 5.5.
