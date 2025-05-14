99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district

A total of 99 houses and social facilities sustained cracks as a result of the recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The information is based on a report by the Civil Protection Commission as of May 13, which was mobilized to assess the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Naryn region on May 12, 2025.

According to the findings, cracks were discovered in 99 residential houses, as well as 3 schools, 1 cultural center, and 1 store.

In Togolok-Moldo rural district, the damage is as follows: Kok-Zhar village — 36 residential houses, Zhany-Talap village — 28 houses and 1 cultural center, Ak-Kiya village — 21 houses and 1 school, Kadyraaly village — 7 houses, 1 school, and 1 store, Kara-Oi village — 7 houses and 1 school (of which 46 residential buildings are insured, 53 residential buildings are not insured).

Damage assessment work is set to continue on May 14.