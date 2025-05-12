16:47
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake was recorded in Kyrgyzstan today, May 12. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors occurred at 12.38 p.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of the country, 7 kilometers southwest of Zhany-Talap village, 18 kilometers north of Baetovo village, 88 kilometers west of Naryn.

The intensity of the earthquake reached: in Zhany-Talap, Ak-Kiya, Baygonchok, Ugut, Kok-Zhar, Ak-Talaa, Kara-Oi villages — magnitude 4.5, in Baetovo, Zhylan-Aryk, 8 Mart villages — magnitude 4, in Emgek-Talaa, Dostuk, Shoro, Dedemel, Kosh-Bulak, Kulanak villages — magnitude 3, in Naryn — magnitude 2.5.

Recall, tremors were also recorded today at 7.33 a.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of the republic, 9 kilometers northwest of Zhany-Talap village.
link: https://24.kg/english/328717/
