Kazakh businessman wanted for financing Kolbaev's organized crime group

A Kazakh businessman has been put on the wanted list for financing Kolbaev’s organized crime group.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has established facts of financing the activities of the organized crime group of the so-called crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kolbaev), who was a member of the international criminal group Brotherhood Circle, by one of the major businessmen of the Republic of Kazakhstan — Yerkanat Zhumabekov.

«Thus, Yerkanat Zhumabekov, being aware of the criminal activities of Kamchybek Asanbek, established a personal close connection with him, and also repeatedly spent his leisure time and met with him on the territory of Bars recreation center in Issyk-Kul region. He also provided all kinds of financial assistance to close relatives of the leader of the organized crime group Kamchybek Asanbek when the latter visited the city of Almaty,» the statement says.

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek has issued a warrant for Zhumabekov’s arrest in absentia and placed him on the wanted list.