Rosatom delivers Technetium-99m generators to Kyrgyzstan

Rosatom has delivered Technetium-99m generators to Kyrgyzstan for the first time. They are designed to produce a radionuclide used to diagnose oncological diseases. The press service of the state corporation reported.

Technetium-99m generator sets will be delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic on a regular basis. The radiopharmaceutical products will be sent to the National Center of Oncology and Hematology. Deliveries are made within the framework of the national project of IAEA technical cooperation program «Restoration of Nuclear Medicine in Kyrgyzstan» and through the agency’s Rays of Hope program.

Technetium-99m generators of GT-5K type make it possible to obtain one of the most popular radionuclides in nuclear medicine — technetium-99m. It is used in 80 percent of diagnostic procedures of single-photon emission computed tomography to detect oncological, cardiological, neuroendocrine and other diseases.

This method helps to visualize the thyroid gland, heart, bone tissue, lungs, kidneys and gastrointestinal tract, detecting metastases and other pathological changes at early stages. This significantly increases the accuracy of diagnosis, the effectiveness of treatment and the overall survival of patients, the state corporation noted.