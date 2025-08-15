Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan

Rosatom has delivered the first components for the construction of a wind power plant (WPP) in Kok-Moynok, located in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Grigory Nazarov, a representative of the Russian state corporation, reported.

«We have delivered the first components—nacelles, hubs, generators, and towers for the wind farm in Issyk-Kul region. We expect to lay the first foundation of the wind power station next year,» Nazarov stated at the VII Russian-Kyrgyz Economic Forum.

He also reminded that the facility is planned to be launched in the first half of 2027.

«The construction of the wind power station will make it possible to use wind energy for the benefit of the people of our country. The Rosatom project is steadily moving towards the implementation stage, and we are providing comprehensive support to our partners,» Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, said.

In December 2024, Rosatom and the government of Kyrgyzstan signed an investment contract for the construction of a 100 MW wind power plant.

Rosatom’s wind energy division (managed by Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC) is the integrator of wind energy projects—from design to servicing.

Earlier, Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for the construction of small nuclear power plants based on RITM-200N reactor. Joint work is also planned for the training of scientific and technical personnel. Rosatom is actively involved in the implementation of small hydropower projects, including the 5.9 MW Leylek hydroelectric station, the 28 MW Jerooy hydroelectric station, and the 30 MW Chandalash station.