The head of the representative office of the state corporation Rosatom in Bishkek, Dmitry Konstantinov, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, called on everyone not to use the word «Kirgiziya» when talking about the Kyrgyz Republic.

This is a manifestation of respect for the sovereignty and self-identity of our ally. Dmitry Konstantinov

He noted that when writing documents, it is necessary to use the name of the country correctly — the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, the correct name of the state should be used in all bilateral documents and during Russian-Kyrgyz official events.

The head of the representative office of Rosatom believes that a correct attitude will strengthen friendly and partnership ties between the countries.

He noted that he has been living in the Kyrgyz Republic for three years.