Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan

Rosatom will build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy announced the contractor.

An interdepartmental commission considered the Russian company’s proposal to be most suitable for Kazakhstan. Other consortium participants have not yet been determined, the press service of the agency reported.

It is known that the final list includes Chinese CNNC, French EDF, South Korean KHNP and Russian Rosatom. All participants submitted detailed proposals, including estimated cost, timeframes, financial model, localization level and personnel training measures.

The Interdepartmental Commission for the Development of the Nuclear Industry determined that Rosatom’s proposal offered the best and most advantageous terms for building the plant. The Chinese company took second place, followed by the French and South Korean firms.

The issue of attracting state export financing from Russia is currently being worked out.

As a reminder, a referendum was held in Kazakhstan in October last year, where citizens voted on whether to approve the construction of a nuclear power plant. Over 71 percent supported the project.

The plant will be built in Zhambyl district of Almaty region.