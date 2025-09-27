15:36
Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has signed an agreement with Rosatom’s Fuel Division, Energy Solutions Kyrgyzstan LLC, and Elbrus Construction Company LLC. The document provides for an analysis of the lithium-ion battery and energy storage systems market in Kyrgyzstan, as well as an assessment of opportunities for localizing such technologies.

The partners plan to identify promising projects for the introduction of energy storage systems and explore options for establishing high-tech production facilities in the country.

«As a manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and energy storage systems, our company is interested in developing new markets and international partnerships. We see significant potential in Kyrgyzstan and expect that this cooperation will contribute to the region’s technological development and provide reliable, environmentally friendly energy solutions,» Anastasia Mikhailova, Director of the Energy Storage Systems Business Unit at Rosatom’s Fuel Division, said, speaking at the World Nuclear Week forum in Moscow.
