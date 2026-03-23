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Rosatom ready to build small- and medium-capacity nuclear plants in Kyrgyzstan

Rosatom State Corporation has confirmed its readiness to build both small- and medium-capacity nuclear power plants in Kyrgyzstan. Negotiations on this matter are currently underway with the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with RT.

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According to him, the parties are not rushing the discussions, as participation in a major nuclear project requires a thorough analysis of all the risks and benefits.

«Of course, we have repeatedly stated that we are ready to build both small- and medium-capacity nuclear power plants in Kyrgyzstan, and we are in discussions with the Ministry of Energy regarding this. These negotiations are proceeding unhurriedly, as everything needs to be carefully weighed before becoming involved in a large nuclear power project,» the Rosatom CEO said.

In parallel with the negotiations on nuclear power plants, Rosatom has begun the practical phase of implementing another energy project: a 100-megawatt wind farm in Issyk-Kul region. Alexey Likhachev noted that a significant part of the necessary equipment has already been delivered to the region, and work is proceeding strictly on schedule.

The development of nuclear energy is seen as one of the ways to overcome the energy deficit in the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the EDB report (2026), the region needs to diversify its generation sources, as its current dependence on hydroelectric power plants exceeds 90 percent. The introduction of small-capacity nuclear power plants is consistent with the «middle path» strategy, enabling the provision of a stable baseload regardless of climate conditions or river water levels.

However, such projects require significant investment and digital modernization of the grid. Experts have previously noted that the that the wear and tear of the republic’s energy infrastructure reaches 70 percent, making the integration of new capacity into the grid critical.
link: https://24.kg/english/367122/
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