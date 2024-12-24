Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station

Rosatom and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan signed an investment agreement on the construction of a 100-megawatt wind power station in Issyk-Kul region of the republic. The website of Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC says.

It is noted that this is the first Russian export project in wind power generation.

«The agreement provides for the implementation of an investment project for the construction and operation of a wind farm of 100 MW established capacity in Kok-Moinok village, Balykchy, Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the sale of electricity generated by the wind farm. Design and survey work and equipment contracting is scheduled to begin in 2025,» the statement says.

The document has been signed by Taalaibek Ibraev, the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, by Grigory Nazarov, the Director General of Rosatom Renewable Energy, JSC, and by Dmitry Andreyev, the Director General of NovaWind Kyrgyzstan, LLC.

Earlier, in September 2024, a time capsule was laid at the site of the future wind farm.

The wind power division of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (managing company — Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC) acts as an integrator of projects in the wind power industry, efficiently solving the entire range of tasks, from wind power plants design to their maintenance.

In January 2022, Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic signed a memorandum

on cooperation in construction of low-power nuclear power plants based on RITM‑200N reactor unit. Joint work is also provided for to improve the qualifications of scientific and technical personnel. Rostam is actively involved in implementation of the project on construction of small hydroelectric power plants in the Kyrgyz Republic: Leilek HPP with a capacity of 5.9 MW, Jerui HPP with a capacity of 28 MW, Chandalash HPP with a capacity of 30 MW.