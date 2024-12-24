20:40
USD 87.00
EUR 90.44
RUB 0.86
English

Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station

Rosatom and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan signed an investment agreement on the construction of a 100-megawatt wind power station in Issyk-Kul region of the republic. The website of Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC says.

It is noted that this is the first Russian export project in wind power generation.

«The agreement provides for the implementation of an investment project for the construction and operation of a wind farm of 100 MW established capacity in Kok-Moinok village, Balykchy, Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the sale of electricity generated by the wind farm. Design and survey work and equipment contracting is scheduled to begin in 2025,» the statement says.

The document has been signed by Taalaibek Ibraev, the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, by Grigory Nazarov, the Director General of Rosatom Renewable Energy, JSC, and by Dmitry Andreyev, the Director General of NovaWind Kyrgyzstan, LLC.

Earlier, in September 2024, a time capsule was laid at the site of the future wind farm.

The wind power division of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (managing company — Rosatom Renewable Energy JSC) acts as an integrator of projects in the wind power industry, efficiently solving the entire range of tasks, from wind power plants design to their maintenance.

In January 2022, Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic signed a memorandum
on cooperation in construction of low-power nuclear power plants based on RITM‑200N reactor unit. Joint work is also provided for to improve the qualifications of scientific and technical personnel. Rostam is actively involved in implementation of the project on construction of small hydroelectric power plants in the Kyrgyz Republic: Leilek HPP with a capacity of 5.9 MW, Jerui HPP with a capacity of 28 MW, Chandalash HPP with a capacity of 30 MW.
link: https://24.kg/english/315266/
views: 210
Print
Related
International Global Atomic Quiz held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
MES of Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom assessed progress of reclamation work in Min-Kush
Rosatom expands cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in power industry and medicine
Rosatom to start rehabilitation of tailing dumps in Kadzhi-Sai in 2025
Construction of first wind power plant begins in Kyrgyzstan
Rosatom intends to build small Chandalash HPP in Kyrgyzstan
Incident with Rosatom truck: Official comment of company
Rosatom truck gets into road accident in Min-Kush
Schoolgirl from Bishkek plants flag of Kyrgyzstan at North Pole
Rosatom to rehabilitate tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
17:37
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of w...
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
17:15
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
17:05
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
16:09
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan