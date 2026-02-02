12:03
Rosatom plans to introduce 3D technologies into Kyrgyzstan's hydropower sector

Rosatom plans to introduce 3D technologies into Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower sector. The corporation will be implementing additive technologies in the republic’s renewable energy sector, its press service reported.

A corresponding agreement has been signed. The document provides, among other things, for the production of equipment for new and existing hydropower facilities using 3D printing technologies. The collaboration will take various forms, from jointly preparing pre-project and design documentation to supplying equipment and its components to interested customers.
