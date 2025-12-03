10:10
Rosatom plans to begin construction of wind farm in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

Rosatom plans to begin construction of a 100-megawatt wind farm in Kyrgyzstan in 2026. Grigory Nazarov, Director General of Rosatom Renewable Energy (a subsidiary of Rosatom State Corporation), told TASS.

«In November, we received the connection conditions for this plant, which allows us to begin detailed design work on the facility. The general layout, site, and connection schemes have now been determined. We have received specific parameters and are beginning detailed design work on the facility. As for arrival of the construction equipment, this is 2026; it’s too early to name a specific month,» he said during a working visit to Dagestan.

Rosatom signed an investment contract for the construction of a 100-megawatt wind farm in Issyk-Kul region at the end of 2024. The agreement envisages the implementation of an investment project for the construction and operation of a wind power plant, as well as the sale of electricity generated by the wind farm.
link: https://24.kg/english/353208/
