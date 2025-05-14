Kyrgyzstan's PISA results to be announced in 2026

At least 195 schools across Kyrgyzstan took part in the international assessment of educational achievements of students PISA 2025. The Director of the Department for the Development of Education Quality Baktygul Shamshidinova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the main stage of the assessment took place from April 1 to April 29. The sample included about 6,900 15-year-old students, more than 6,500 of them participated, but the exact number of participants will be clear later.

«The main stage was conducted in an electronic format; 14 mobile teams were created. The test was conducted in three languages ​​- Kyrgyz, Russian and Uzbek. Currently, the stage of coding the open parts of the test is beginning. After that, the data will be cleaned, and on August 15 we will transfer the materials for further processing to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). We will get the results only in the fall of 2026,» Baktygul Shamshidinova said.

She noted that children rated the test differently.

«Some students could not answer open-ended questions, while others, on the contrary, said that it was easy for them and they coped with it. This will be seen after the results are published. Before the main test, we conducted a pilot testing in 65 schools, in which more than 2,000 children participated. After the pilot testing, it became clear that the tests are difficult for our children,» the head of the department added.

PISA 2025 is held in the Kyrgyz Republic with funding from the World Bank. The laptops rent was co-financed by the European Union.

The operator is the Department for Development of Education Quality of the Ministry of Education.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international program for assessing students’ educational achievements. Kyrgyzstan participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times it took the last places.

The Ministry of Education does not expect very successful results from schoolchildren who participated in PISA 2025.