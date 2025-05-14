11:58
KIT FORUM 2025: This year’s main theme is introduction of AI

The largest IT forum of the country, KIT FORUM 2025, will be held in Bishkek on May 29-30. The High Technologies Park reported.

More than 2,000 people from different countries will take part in the event — international experts, representatives of leading IT companies, startups, investors, government agencies and educational institutions.

The main topic of the forum this year will be the introduction of artificial intelligence.

The High Technologies Park noted that the focus will be on the practical application of artificial intelligence in key industries:

  • Business processes;
  • Public administration;
  • Education system;
  • Urban infrastructure;
  • Investment environment of startups.

«The event will also include KIT EXPO — an exhibition of technological solutions, where participants will be able to clearly see how AI is already transforming products, services and approaches in various fields,» the organization reported.

Participation in the forum is free. It will take place at the site of the new building of the International University of Kyrgyzstan at the address: 17a/1, Leo Tolstoy Street.

KIT FORUM has been held in the Kyrgyz Republic since 2010. Previously, the organizer was the Civil Initiative of Internet Policy, and since last year the forum has been held by the High Technologies Park.
