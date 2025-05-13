China - largest importer of honey from Kyrgyzstan

Over the first four months of 2025, Kyrgyzstan exported 143.7 tons of honey — 45.9 tons more than during the same period in 2024, when 97.8 tons were exported. This represents a 47 percent year-on-year increase. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

Key export destinations (January—April 2025):

China — 82 tons (the largest importer)

United Arab Emirates — 24.5 tons

Uzbekistan — 15 tons

Kuwait — 4.6 tons

Qatar — 6.3 tons

Honey imports:

2024 — 44.8 tons

2025 — 0.5 tons

The ministry notes that imports have nearly ceased, indicating both a sufficient level of domestic production and growing consumer trust in locally produced honey.