Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bishkek

On May 13, the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts in Bishkek will host the opening of a joint exhibition of two prominent contemporary artists — Umar Radzhabov and Almazbek Sharshakeev. The museum shared this announcement with 24.kg news agency.

Umar Radzhabov, originally from Uzbekistan, blends classical painting traditions with modern artistic exploration. His works are known for their vivid color palette, strong compositional depth, and philosophical undertones. Radzhabov often works with themes of nature, culture, and the human inner world, expressing them through rich and vibrant hues.

Almazbek Sharshakeev is an experimental artist recognized for his bold forms and distinctive visual language. He explores the boundaries of artistic media by addressing mythology, symbolism and personal experience. Sharshakeev’s pieces combine abstraction and figuration, rich in imagery and deep meaning.

The exhibition represents a dialogue between two artists, each with a unique artistic voice. Together, they offer a unified and multifaceted exposition. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with paintings and graphic works that reflect the artists’ individual worldviews and their reflections on contemporary life.