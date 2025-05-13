11:21
USD 87.45
EUR 97.39
RUB 1.06
English

Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bishkek

On May 13, the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts in Bishkek will host the opening of a joint exhibition of two prominent contemporary artists — Umar Radzhabov and Almazbek Sharshakeev. The museum shared this announcement with 24.kg news agency.

Umar Radzhabov, originally from Uzbekistan, blends classical painting traditions with modern artistic exploration. His works are known for their vivid color palette, strong compositional depth, and philosophical undertones. Radzhabov often works with themes of nature, culture, and the human inner world, expressing them through rich and vibrant hues.

Almazbek Sharshakeev is an experimental artist recognized for his bold forms and distinctive visual language. He explores the boundaries of artistic media by addressing mythology, symbolism and personal experience. Sharshakeev’s pieces combine abstraction and figuration, rich in imagery and deep meaning.

The exhibition represents a dialogue between two artists, each with a unique artistic voice. Together, they offer a unified and multifaceted exposition. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with paintings and graphic works that reflect the artists’ individual worldviews and their reflections on contemporary life.
link: https://24.kg/english/328816/
views: 48
Print
Related
Ministry launches virtual exhibition timed to 80th anniversary of Victory
President of Uzbekistan shows interest in insulin syringes made in Kyrgyzstan
Exhibition of children's drawings to take place at Gapar Aitiev museum
Kyrgyz enterprises present their products at exhibition in Tashkent
Kyrgyzstan to participate in INNOPROM. Central Asia exhibition
Exhibition dedicated to traditional crafts of Kyrgyzstan to open in Bishkek
Iranian applied arts exhibition opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan presents national pavilion at ITB Berlin
Collectible coins of national currency of Kyrgyzstan presented in Berlin
National exposition of Kyrgyzstan opened at International Exhibition in Moscow
Popular
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
13 May, Tuesday
11:11
Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bishkek Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bis...
10:58
New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load
10:53
President visits Friendship of Regions of Kyrgyzstan, Russia Park in Jalal-Abad
10:47
New Pope speaks out in defense of freedom of speech and press
10:37
Sadyr Japarov inspects new residential complexes, treatment facilities in Suzak