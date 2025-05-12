Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake

Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan registered third earthquake today.

According to its data, the tremors occurred at 2.22 p.m. on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The earthquake center was located 3 kilometers northwest of Byurgendi village, 9 kilometers northwest of Mombekovo village, 14 kilometers northwest of the urban-type settlement of Kochkor-Ata.

The intensity of the earthquake in Byurgendi was about magnitude 3, Mombekovo — magnitude 2.5.

Recall, two more earthquakes occurred today. The tremors were registered at 12.38 p.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of the country, 7 kilometers southwest of Zhany-Talap village. Tremors were also recorded at 7.33 a.m.