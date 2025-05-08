Kyrgyzstan’s state crypto exchange registers its trademark

Kyrgyzstan’s state crypto exchange, Coin National Exchange, has officially registered its trademark. Data from the State Agency of Intellectual Property and Innovation say.

It is reported that Coin National Exchange paid a fee of 42,500 soms.

To recall, Kyrgyzstan launched its first state-owned cryptocurrency exchange, Coin National Exchange, on January 24, 2025. The sole owner of the exchange is the Ministry of Finance. The company is registered as an open joint-stock company and listed in the Ministry of Justice’s registry. The government allocated 100 million soms from the state budget to launch the exchange.

Biybolot Mamyotov was appointed as the head of the exchange. He previously stated that the main goal is to keep up with the times and create one of the world’s first state-run crypto exchanges. «This is a rapidly developing field. It’s the direction the world is heading, and it would be great to see Kyrgyzstan among the leading countries. We are a small country, but with great potential and opportunities,» Mamyotov noted.