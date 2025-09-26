09:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.69
RUB 1.04
English

Mural depicting Kyrgyz girl appears in Germany

Artists from the art group Basicolors created in Berlin a mural depicting a Kyrgyz girl in traditional Kyrgyz dress. The project’s initiators reported.

According to them, the mural, from the KYZ POWER series, was created as part of Da Bridge Jam, one of Germany’s largest international street art festivals, which this year featured over 40 renowned street artists from across Europe.

The mural’s author, Viktor Tsoi, represented Kyrgyzstan at the festival.

It is noted that the mural not only became part of a large European festival but also serves as a unique bridge between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

«The center of the mural depicts a girl in traditional Kyrgyz dress. Her face is filled with calm determination and inner strength. In the background is the large inscription KYZ POWER, a bold statement of strength and resilience. The artist intended this mural to showcase the beauty and strength of women in the republic and inspire everyone to believe in their own limitless potential. The mural series raises the importance of equality and equal opportunity,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/344973/
views: 137
Print
Related
Mural honoring memory of Great Patriotic War heroes unveiled in Kant town
New mural with girl and snow leopard created in Bishkek
Mural dedicated to importance of developing reading skills unveiled in Bishkek
Mural on Kyrgyz epic theme appears at Manas International Airport
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek
Murals-portraits made from bottle caps appear on buildings in Bishkek
Fourth mural from Kyz Power series created in Bishkek
Mural dedicated to Akhmatbek Suyumbaev created in Bishkek
Another mural appears in Bishkek
Mural based on “Red Poppies of Issyk-Kul” film appears in Bishkek
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
26 September, Friday
09:06
Investment Agency, Prosecutor General's Office discuss unjustified inspections Investment Agency, Prosecutor General's Office discuss...
08:57
Soil moisture conservation technologies tested in Sokuluk district
08:50
Mural depicting Kyrgyz girl appears in Germany
25 September, Thursday
20:40
Adylbek Kasymaliev inspects activities of Uchkun state publishing house
20:29
Kyrgyzstan and Inter RAO consider construction of thermal power plant
20:12
Road to Ala-Too Resort being built in Issyk-Kul region
18:56
Kyrgyzstan to simplify medicines accreditation process
18:39
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program