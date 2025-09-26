Mural depicting Kyrgyz girl appears in Germany

Artists from the art group Basicolors created in Berlin a mural depicting a Kyrgyz girl in traditional Kyrgyz dress. The project’s initiators reported.

According to them, the mural, from the KYZ POWER series, was created as part of Da Bridge Jam, one of Germany’s largest international street art festivals, which this year featured over 40 renowned street artists from across Europe.

The mural’s author, Viktor Tsoi, represented Kyrgyzstan at the festival.

It is noted that the mural not only became part of a large European festival but also serves as a unique bridge between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

«The center of the mural depicts a girl in traditional Kyrgyz dress. Her face is filled with calm determination and inner strength. In the background is the large inscription KYZ POWER, a bold statement of strength and resilience. The artist intended this mural to showcase the beauty and strength of women in the republic and inspire everyone to believe in their own limitless potential. The mural series raises the importance of equality and equal opportunity,» the statement reads.