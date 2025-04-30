13:32
USD 87.45
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.07
English

SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detention in Bishkek

A drug distribution scheme organized by officers of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek has been uncovered and dismantled. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

It was reported earlier that security services were conducting searches in the building of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. Initial reports mentioned the detention of one officer from the Drug Control Department.

«It was found out that officers from the mentioned department were systematically selling narcotic substances of both plant and synthetic origin to citizens. On April 29, during the handover of another large batch, the drug control officer from the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, Police Captain B.D.M., was caught red-handed, along with Police Lieutenant G.M.B., who was acting in collusion with him. Searches were conducted at the suspects’ homes and workplaces, during which narcotic substances were also discovered,» the SCNS said.

The detainee B.D.M. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS, G.M.B. was placed in the pretrial detention facility No. 1. All necessary examinations have been ordered.
link: https://24.kg/english/327947/
views: 54
Print
Related
Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison
Joint fight against synthetic drugs discussed in Bishkek
Man detained in Bishkek with over 6 kilograms of Afghan hashish
Security services detain head of State Alcohol Control Agency
MFA meets with family of teacher Azamat Nurmatov detained in Turkey
MFA announces reason for detention of teacher from Kyrgyzstan in Turkey
Foreigner wanted by Russia detained in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS detains 43 call center employees in Bishkek
Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Istanbul: MFA hands verbal note to Turkish Consul
Popular
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor" Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
30 April, Wednesday
13:12
SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detention in Bishkek SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detentio...
13:02
Five billion soms to be allocated in Kyrgyzstan for irrigation system in 2025
12:03
Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison
11:46
Laboratory to control quality of roads to be opened in Karakol city
11:42
Gulsunkhan Zhunushalieva nominated for Deputy Speaker of Parliament