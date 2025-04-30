SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detention in Bishkek

A drug distribution scheme organized by officers of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek has been uncovered and dismantled. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

It was reported earlier that security services were conducting searches in the building of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. Initial reports mentioned the detention of one officer from the Drug Control Department.

«It was found out that officers from the mentioned department were systematically selling narcotic substances of both plant and synthetic origin to citizens. On April 29, during the handover of another large batch, the drug control officer from the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, Police Captain B.D.M., was caught red-handed, along with Police Lieutenant G.M.B., who was acting in collusion with him. Searches were conducted at the suspects’ homes and workplaces, during which narcotic substances were also discovered,» the SCNS said.

The detainee B.D.M. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS, G.M.B. was placed in the pretrial detention facility No. 1. All necessary examinations have been ordered.