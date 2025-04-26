13:45
New hospital in Ananyevo village to have 100 beds

A new hospital in Ananyevo village, Issyk-Kul region is planned to have 100 beds. The Health Care Coordinator in the region, Aiperi Isaeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the hospital will be multidisciplinary, designed, among other things, for surgical, intensive care, and maternity departments.

Currently, Ananyevo has a somatic department with 25 beds. Other citizens who need medical care have to travel to Cholpon-Ata.

Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the construction of a hospital in Ananyevo village in Issyk-Kul region. Kyrgyzstroyservice state enterprise under the Presidential Administration has been appointed the general contractor for the design and construction of the facility.
link: https://24.kg/english/327461/
