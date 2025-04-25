18:33
New hospital to be built in Ananyevo village, Issyk-Kul region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the construction of a new administrative building for the National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics and a hospital in the village of Ananyevo in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the document, Kyrgyzstroyservice state enterprise under the Presidential Affairs Department has been designated as the general contractor for the design and construction of these facilities.

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services has been instructed to supervise and control compliance with the requirements of technical regulations, building codes, rules and other regulatory documents, as well as to assist in obtaining architectural, urban planning and permitting documents.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has to include these facilities in the register of national investment projects and public investment projects.

Establishment of the National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics under the Ministry of Health was announced in February 2025. It was also reported that the construction of the National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics with 440 beds has already begun in Bishkek. According to the Ministry of Health, the cost of the project is estimated at 3 billion soms, and construction is planned to be completed in 2026. There are no details about the new hospital in Ananyevo yet.
