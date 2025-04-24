00:48
Honor Guard of Kyrgyz National Guard to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow

A company of the Honor Guard of the National Guard of the Kyrgyz Republic has departed for Moscow and Minsk via Kant air base.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, the military contingent will participate in the parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

«This is not the first foreign parade in which our guardsmen participate. The Honor Guard company of the National Guard previously took part in military parades in Beijing, Moscow, and Minsk,» the ministry stated.

Earlier reports said that the President Sadyr Japarov will attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9. Consequently, it was decided to hold the parade in Bishkek on May 8.
