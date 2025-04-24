President of Kyrgyzstan announces construction of 18 mini-HPPs

The International Conference «Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development: Towards Bishkek+25 Summit» opened in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The forum brought together delegates from more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia, America, Africa and Australia, as well as representatives of about 30 international organizations.

Speaking at the opening of the event, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of an integrated approach to the development of mountainous regions. He said that the country plans to build another 18 mini-hydropower plants to provide remote and hard-to-reach areas with electricity.

«Over the past two years, 14 mini-hydropower plants have been commissioned in the republic. This is a real step towards energy independence of mountainous areas and improving the living conditions of local residents,» the head of state noted.

The goal of the conference is to strengthen international cooperation and promote the interests of mountainous countries on the global climate agenda. The objectives include integration of mountain issues into environmental conventions, as well as preparing for the Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25, which will take place in 2027.