Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall

Hotel complexes and commercial property have been returned to the balance of Cholpon-Ata City Hall. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, citizen K.K.A. by criminal means acquired and legalized expensive real estate in the city center: a three-story commercial property, Uyut and Uyut Plus hotel complexes.

At the same time, as the SCNS claims, K.K.A. had close ties with the late crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, and was involved in the money laundering.