18:36
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall

Hotel complexes and commercial property have been returned to the balance of Cholpon-Ata City Hall. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, citizen K.K.A. by criminal means acquired and legalized expensive real estate in the city center: a three-story commercial property, Uyut and Uyut Plus hotel complexes.

At the same time, as the SCNS claims, K.K.A. had close ties with the late crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, and was involved in the money laundering.
link: https://24.kg/english/327111/
views: 121
Print
Related
SCNS announces detention and extradition of Tilekmat Kurenov to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's security services announce suppression of attempt to seize power
Wine and vodka factory in Kara-Suu district returned to state
SCNS asks CEC to deprive Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his deputy mandate
SCNS returns six kindergartens to Bishkek City Hall
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan to check data on ticket booking
Bishkek Mayor instructs to insure 100 percent of municipal property
SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS proposes to conduct paid DNA tests in its laboratory
Social infrastructure facilities worth 341.8 million soms returned to state
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings
Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025 Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus
23 April, Wednesday
17:54
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
17:05
Kyrgyzstan and Italy agree on transfer of convicted citizens
16:59
Kyrgyzstan and Islamic Development Bank discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1
16:50
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
15:31
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27