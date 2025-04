The Asia and Oceania Sambo Championship is being held in Tashkent from April 14 to April 20. The website of the International Sambo Federation reports.

Athletes of various ages are participating in the tournament — from cadets to masters (veterans).

On the fourth day, juniors from Kyrgyzstan won 19 medals — 1 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Aybaz Orozbekov became the Asian Champion in the 64-kilogram weight category.

Recall, in the first three days, Kyrgyzstanis won 36 medals.