Two cars hijacked in Tokmak, previously convicted 23-year-old man detained

Two cars were hijacked in the city of Tokmak. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The first statement was received from 25-year-old N.B. According to him, his Volkswagen Vento was stolen on the night of April 8 from the yard of his house. The second statement was received from a woman who said that her Volkswagen Passat was stolen on April 7. Cases were opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers managed to identify the suspect. He turned out to be 23-year-old M.S., previously convicted of multiple car thefts, who was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.