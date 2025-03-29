10:27
Kazakhstan’s airline launches regular Almaty - Osh flight

Kazakhstan’s airline Air Astana launched a new regular flight on Almaty — Osh route from May 28. The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The flights will be operated four times a week — on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The new route will increase the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from 7 to 11 per week.

The Ministry of Transport of the neighboring republic notes that work on expanding the geography of flights and increasing the number of flights continues on an ongoing basis. It is expected that the launch of the new route will contribute to the intensification of trade and economic ties, development of tourism and strengthening of business contacts between the two countries.
