Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows to 14.7 percent – EDB

Kyrgyzstan’s industrial production increased to 14.7 percent in January-February this year. The Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) weekly macroeconomic report says.

This follows a recorded growth rate of 10.7 percent in January 2025.

According to EDB, the food industry (55.1 percent) and the energy sector (19.6 percent) continue to drive industrial growth.

In February, the production of base metals entered the growth zone (18.2 percent after a decline of 8.3 percent a month earlier).

To further strengthen domestic production, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to implement 128 investment projects this year, the bank recalled. According to experts, their successful implementation will increase the potential for increasing the country’s industrial output.
