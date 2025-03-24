15:16
On-the-spot traffic rules testing introduced for violating drivers in Kyrgyzstan

Starting September 1, on-the-spot traffic rules testing for drivers who violate traffic rules will be introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1 on instructions from the President Sadyr Japarov. The president’s press secretary, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

According to Alagozov, if a driver fails to demonstrate knowledge of traffic rules, their driver’s license will be temporarily confiscated and sent to Unaa agency (without revocation).
«The driver can visit Unaa at any convenient time, retake the traffic rules test, and immediately get their driver’s license back upon passing. If they fail, they can retake the test later. The license will only be returned after a successful exam,» Alagozov wrote.

He explained that since the 1990s, many individuals obtained driver’s licenses without actually studying traffic rules.

«Many, unfortunately, received their licenses not through training, but through purchase. Only 20-30 percent of drivers actually passed the exams. Until 2020, driver’s licenses were sold en masse for 15,000-20,000 soms. Now this practice has been completely stopped, everyone receives a license only after training.

«Unfortunately, many received their licenses not through training but through purchase. Only 20-30 percent of drivers actually passed exams. Until 2020, licenses were widely sold for 15,000-20,000 soms. This practice has now been completely eliminated—licenses are issued only after proper training.

Unfortunately, many accidents are recorded in the country. The main culprits of road accidents are drivers who do not know the rules and who bought their licenses. If you show such drivers five road signs, they won’t recognize a single one. I won’t cite statistics, but the number of road fatalities is in the hundreds. Due to these drivers, children become orphans, parents lose their sons and daughters, and many people become disabled. That’s why the President has instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the head of Unaa to develop an action plan by September 1,» he added.

According to preliminary information, drivers will be required to pay a fee for retesting:

  • First attempt: 500 soms
  • Second attempt: 1,000 soms
  • Third attempt: 2,000 soms
  • Fourth attempt: 4,000 soms

«This system is designed to encourage drivers to take the test seriously. There are five months left before the new rules take effect. Those who lack traffic rule knowledge should start studying now. If your driver’s license is temporarily sent to Unaa after September 1, do not complain. The entire process will be recorded on video, ensuring transparency and accountability. Let’s start learning traffic rules today—it’s a matter of life and safety for everyone,» Askat Alagozov concluded.
