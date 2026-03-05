16:54
Interior Ministry withdraws draft law on on-the-spot traffic rules tests

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan withdraws from the Zhogorku Kenesh a draft law that proposed testing traffic violators on the spot using tablets.

According to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov, the decision to withdraw the bill was made on the instruction of President Sadyr Japarov. The decision was made in light of justified criticism from the public and members of Parliament.

The draft law suggested that drivers committing serious violations — such as speeding or driving into oncoming traffic — would be required to take a six-question test on a traffic inspector’s tablet at the scene. If the driver failed the test, their driving license would be confiscated and they would have to retake the driving exam.

The initiative sparked heated debate in Parliament a day earlier. Lawmakers argued that roadside testing could worsen traffic congestion in cities and create corruption risks due to the «human factor.»

Members of Parliament urged the Interior Ministry to first fully digitalize procedures and improve mechanisms for recording traffic violations before introducing such measures.
