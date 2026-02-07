11:03
International experts back road safety reforms in Kyrgyzstan

An international team of road safety and transport reform experts has officially expressed support for the efforts of the President of Kyrgyzstan. The experts responded to the head of state’s public statement about a personal tragedy—the loss of three family members in a traffic accident.

The specialists noted that openly addressing such a painful event is a bold political step. It sends a clear message to society that road safety is not merely statistics, but a matter of human lives.

President of the Eurasian Vehicle Inspection Network (EVIN) David Meskhishvili said the team fully supports the introduction of the global Vision Zero concept in Kyrgyzstan. The approach is based on the principle that no human life is an acceptable price for mobility.

Experts believe that the implementation of transparent digital monitoring and control systems will significantly reduce the number of road accidents. As an example, they cite Georgia’s experience, where modernization of the vehicle inspection system and the adoption of modern standards helped reduce fatalities and injuries in traffic accidents by 25 percent.

The international team also expressed readiness to share knowledge and practical expertise with Kyrgyzstan’s state institutions to help protect citizens’ lives and ensure the sustainable development of the country’s transport system.

In Kyrgyzstan, by presidential decree, the licenses of all private driving schools have been suspended until August, with driver training to be conducted only at state-run institutions. The duration of training has also been extended to 10 months. In addition, starting from September 2026, driving lessons and the study of traffic rules are planned to be introduced into the school curriculum.
