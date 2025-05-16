Kyzmat institution gives explanations on obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship

Kyzmat state institution made a statement in connection with the appearance of information on social media about the possibility of obtaining citizenship and passports of Kyrgyzstan through third parties in an expedited manner.

The state institution reminded that acquisition of citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic is carried out exclusively within the framework of the Law «On Citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic» and only through Public Service Centers upon the applicant’s personal request.

It is also noted that all documents are submitted in person with the provision of a full list of necessary information, they are subject to mandatory verification in the competent authorities.

«Individuals offering ‘assistance’ in obtaining citizenship or passports have no relation to government agencies and are misleading the public. Any unlawful actions involving promises to obtain citizenship in exchange for payment are considered fraud and are referred to law enforcement for further investigation,» Kyzmat stated.

The institution advises against using services of intermediaries and strongly recommends not sharing personal information with third parties.