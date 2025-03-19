Measles outbreak: Additional immunization campaign to be held in April

In connection with the tense situation concerning measles incidence, an additional mopping up immunization campaign will be held in April in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Bubuzhan Arykbaeva told at a briefing.

According to her, this is the most effective method of combating measles.

Currently, information and explanatory work is being carried out among the population so that parents make the right decision.

Until we increase vaccination coverage to 95 percent, measles will not stop in our country. Bubuzhan Arykbaeva

Recall, 4,055 cases of measles have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic, including eight deaths, since the beginning of 2025. Among those infected, 95 percent are unvaccinated. Vaccination coverage in Bishkek makes up 63 percent only.