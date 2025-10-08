10:35
Five child deaths from measles registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

Five child deaths from measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. Aigerim Urmatbekova, deputy director for maternal and child health at Family Medicine Center No. 12, reported on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, there is currently an outbreak of measles, prompting doctors to step up vaccination against this infectious disease.

Aigerim Urmatbekova urges parents to vaccinate their children against measles at their place of residence.

It should be noted that 8,800 cases of measles were registered in the first nine months of 2025.

The reason for the high incidence is low vaccination coverage. Analysis showed that 94 percent of those who got infected were not vaccinated, including due to parental refusals, medical exemptions, and not reaching the required age.

The Ministry of Health urges parents and all citizens not to delay vaccination. Measles vaccinations are included in the national vaccination schedule and are available at all healthcare facilities. They are free of charge.
