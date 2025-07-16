Ten measles-related deaths reported in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

Ten people have died from measles in Kyrgyzstan since the start of 2025. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, six of the deaths were among children under 12 months old, who had not yet reached the age for vaccination. Two others were among children aged from 1 to 5 whose parents had refused vaccination, and the remaining two cases involved older individuals, including one elderly person.

As of the latest reports, more than 8,500 measles cases have been registered across the country.

Gulbara Ishenapysova noted that a decline in measles incidence has been observed since July.

«A large catch-up vaccination campaign is being conducted from May 12 through December 31. So far, up to 10,000 children have been vaccinated. Overall, thanks to the campaigns launched in response to the measles outbreak since 2023, we have saved the lives of up to one million children,» the head of the center said.

Five measles-related deaths were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024.