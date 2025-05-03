11:33
Measles outbreak: Catch-up immunization to start in Kyrgyzstan on May 12

Kyrgyzstan plans to launch a nationwide catch-up immunization campaign starting May 12, 2025. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

Currently, active preparations are underway: vaccines and related supplies are being delivered to the regions, the vaccination calendar is being reviewed, and informational and promotional materials are being prepared.

It is worth noting that the measles situation in the country remains tense. Since the beginning of the year, more than 6,100 cases have been reported. The level of refusals from routine immunization against measles and rubella remains high.

To contain the outbreak, the Ministry of Health issued order No. 380 on April 11, 2025, «On conducting catch-up immunization for children, adolescents, and adults who missed their scheduled vaccinations according to the National Immunization Calendar of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

From April 14 to April 26, training sessions were conducted across all regions for healthcare workers on how to organize and conduct the catch-up immunization campaign. More than 2,000 professionals from primary healthcare facilities and public health services were trained.
