20:17
Nearly 9,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

According to the results of the first nine months of 2025, a decline in measles cases has been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to the Center, despite the challenging epidemiological situation at the beginning of the year, thanks to measures taken and an active immunization campaign, a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation has been observed in recent months.

In the first nine months of 2025, at least 8,949 confirmed measles cases were registered in the country, significantly lower than the same period in 2024 (13,400).

The largest decline in cases was observed in September, with the number of cases decreasing 2-3 times compared to the same period last year. The absence of new measles cases in October indicates positive trends and the effectiveness of the preventive measures being implemented.

The overwhelming majority of those infected—94 percent (8,390 people)—had not been vaccinated against measles.

The main reasons for the lack of vaccination were vaccination refusal (43 percent) and age-related unvaccinated children, primarily among children under 12 months old.

Approximately 75 percent of all cases were registered among children under nine. The highest incidence rate was observed among children under 12 months old, highlighting the need to protect the youngest groups of the population through timely vaccination.

The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis urges all parents whose children missed their scheduled vaccinations to immediately contact the nearest medical facility.

 Vaccination remains the most reliable and effective way to protect against measles and prevent recurrences.

It was previously reported that ten measles-related deaths were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2025.
