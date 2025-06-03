12:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Measles situation: 7,342 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, nine died

At least 7,342 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

Nine of them were fatal.

During the specified period, children from one to four years old are most susceptible to infection.

The highest incidence rates of measles were registered in Bishkek, Chui and Osh regions, as well as in Osh city.

Among those infected, only 440 individuals had been vaccinated, many of whom had received only one dose of the vaccine.

In contrast, 6,902 unvaccinated individuals contracted measles, accounting for 94 percent of all cases. Of these, 3,252 people (44 percent) had refused vaccination.

Preventive and anti-epidemic measures are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/331373/
views: 42
Print
Related
Measles outbreak: Health Ministry urges not to doubt vaccine effectiveness
Measles outbreak: Catch-up immunization to start in Kyrgyzstan on May 12
Measles outbreak: Nine children died in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Almost 5,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Measles outbreak: Additional immunization campaign to be held in April
A third of infected with measles in Kyrgyzstan - children under 12 months old
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: Imams involved in prevention efforts
Two measles deaths registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Measles situation in Kyrgyzstan remains acute
More than 200 new cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Popular
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
3 June, Tuesday
12:29
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Tajikistan Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Tajikistan
12:24
Measles situation: 7,342 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, nine died
11:54
Road repairs in Osh city: Part of Kokum-Biy Street to be closed for four days
11:49
Land plot in Nookat transformed for construction of logistics center
11:43
More than 127,000 children enrolled in schools of Kyrgyzstan