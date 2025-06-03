Measles situation: 7,342 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, nine died

At least 7,342 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

Nine of them were fatal.

During the specified period, children from one to four years old are most susceptible to infection.

The highest incidence rates of measles were registered in Bishkek, Chui and Osh regions, as well as in Osh city.

Among those infected, only 440 individuals had been vaccinated, many of whom had received only one dose of the vaccine.

In contrast, 6,902 unvaccinated individuals contracted measles, accounting for 94 percent of all cases. Of these, 3,252 people (44 percent) had refused vaccination.

Preventive and anti-epidemic measures are ongoing.