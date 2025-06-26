Measles situation: Over 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

As of June 17, 2025, a total of 8,211 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.
The highest number of cases — 4,900 — has been recorded in Bishkek.
Situation in the regions is as follows:
- Osh city — 549 cases;
- Chui region — 962;
- Talas region — 201;
- Naryn region — 142;
- Batken region — 265;
- Osh region — 629;
- Jalal-Abad region — 467;
- Issyk-Kul region — 107.
The majority of cases are among small children.
A total of 7,724 people, or 94 percent of those infected, were unvaccinated.
Since the beginning of 2025, nine people have died from measles-related complications in Kyrgyzstan.