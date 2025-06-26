Measles situation: Over 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

As of June 17, 2025, a total of 8,211 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

The highest number of cases — 4,900 — has been recorded in Bishkek.

Situation in the regions is as follows:

Osh city — 549 cases;

Chui region — 962;

Talas region — 201;

Naryn region — 142;

Batken region — 265;

Osh region — 629;

Jalal-Abad region — 467;

Issyk-Kul region — 107.

The majority of cases are among small children.

A total of 7,724 people, or 94 percent of those infected, were unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of 2025, nine people have died from measles-related complications in Kyrgyzstan.