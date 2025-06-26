18:43
Measles situation: Over 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

As of June 17, 2025, a total of 8,211 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

The highest number of cases — 4,900 — has been recorded in Bishkek.

Situation in the regions is as follows:

  • Osh city — 549 cases;
  • Chui region — 962;
  • Talas region — 201;
  • Naryn region — 142;
  • Batken region — 265;
  • Osh region — 629;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 467;
  • Issyk-Kul region — 107.

The majority of cases are among small children.

A total of 7,724 people, or 94 percent of those infected, were unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of 2025, nine people have died from measles-related complications in Kyrgyzstan.
