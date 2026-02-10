11:03
New measles cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan in January

New cases of measles were recorded in Kyrgyzstan in January. Gulzada Dadanova, a physician at the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, a decline in the incidence of measles was observed toward the end of 2025, but 22 new cases were registered in the country in the first month of the new year.

The specialist noted that 92 percent of those infected were people who refused vaccination or did not receive it on time. Eight percent of those infected with measles were vaccinated. However, six percent of these people received only the first dose of the vaccine.

«After the first dose of vaccine, which children receive in the first year of life, immunity develops, protecting the body by 90 percent. When a child turns two, another dose is needed, which provides protection up to 98 percent. The remaining two percent of those who received one dose but became ill became infected because their immunity had not yet developed,» Gulzada Dadanova said.

Vaccination remains the most reliable and effective way to protect against measles and prevent recurrences.

It was previously reported that ten measles-related deaths were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2025.
