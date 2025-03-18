17:20
Energy Ministry to receive loan for purchase of smart meters

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide the Ministry of Energy with €14.2 million to purchase meters for the Automated System for Monitoring and Accounting of Energy Resources. The agreement was approved by the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Of these funds, the EBRD will provide €9.2 million as a loan for 18 years with a three-year grace period, and €5 million as a grant.

The Ministry of Energy will purchase smart meters and aerial bundled cables. Deputy Minister of Energy Nurlan Sadykov noted that they will be installed for household consumers free of charge.

A total of 150,000 meters will be purchased, which will reduce electricity losses by 2 percent.

«Currently, electricity losses reach 11.65 percent. By purchasing meters, we will reduce them by 2 percent. This will save about 670 million soms per year,» the Deputy Minister said.
