A large area of ​​Bishkek will be left without drinking water on March 20 from 9 a.m. till midnight. The capital’s City Hall reported.

Supply of water to residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended.

The area:

Railway line — Frunze Street — Alamedin River — Panfilov Street;

Railway line — Matrosov — Gorky Streets — Gvardeysky Lane — Bektenov — Skryabin — Mavlyanov — 7 April Streets.

Water will be turned off due to repairs at Kok-Zhar water intake and city water supply networks.